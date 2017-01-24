Senator Ernst "disappointed" with Trump's decision to kill TPP
President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order Monday announcing the U.S. will withdraw from negotiating the TPP, or Trans-Pacific Partnership deal. Senator Joni Ernst, who's been vocal on expanded trade opportunities for Iowa, said she was "disappointed" with the decision.
