Reynolds Supports Program Cuts To Defund Planned Parenthood

13 hrs ago

Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds says she supports cutting money that helps at-risk youth in Iowa in order to pay for a new program that ends state funding for Planned Parenthood. Reynolds, the incoming Iowa governor, defended the plan Tuesday by saying other services like foster care wouldn't be affected.

