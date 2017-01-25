Reynolds Supports Program Cuts To Defund Planned Parenthood
Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds says she supports cutting money that helps at-risk youth in Iowa in order to pay for a new program that ends state funding for Planned Parenthood. Reynolds, the incoming Iowa governor, defended the plan Tuesday by saying other services like foster care wouldn't be affected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
