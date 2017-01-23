Report: 1,700 Iowa firefighters given invalid certifications
The Iowa Department of Public Safety says more than 1,700 Iowa firefighters and emergency responders have been issued improper credentials due to improper test scoring over a four-year period. The department announced Tuesday its former employee, Fire Training Service Bureau Certification and Accreditation Coordinator John McPhee, is charged with misconduct in office and tampering with records.
