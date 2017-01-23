Report: 1,700 Iowa firefighters given...

Report: 1,700 Iowa firefighters given invalid certifications

Read more: KCRG

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says more than 1,700 Iowa firefighters and emergency responders have been issued improper credentials due to improper test scoring over a four-year period. The department announced Tuesday its former employee, Fire Training Service Bureau Certification and Accreditation Coordinator John McPhee, is charged with misconduct in office and tampering with records.

