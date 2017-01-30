Register now for fifth annual Southern Iowa Grazing Conference

The annual Southern Iowa Grazing Conference will provide an educational environment for anyone interested in soil health and sustainable grazing for small-farms Feb. 17-18, at the Mutchler Community Center in Bloomfield. This year's speakers include Troy Bishopp, a 32-year well-seasoned grass farmer, grassland advocate, and voice for grass-fed livestock producers to the media, consumers, restaurateurs and policy makers.

