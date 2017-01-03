Protesters urge lawmakers to take a stand for Iowa
As a part of a nationwide day of action, a group of more than 50 people marched up the steps of the federal courthouse to ask Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Earnst to stand up for Iowa. The day of action's goal was to speak out against President Elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks and their stance on climate change.
