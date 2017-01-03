Police end NAACP sit-in against attor...

Police end NAACP sit-in against attorney general nominee

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Cleveland officials say the search for a plane carrying six people that disappeared last week over Lake Erie will continue until the aircraft is found.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) 12 hr Walberg 24,860
News Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to... Dec 17 positronium 38
News News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b... Dec 5 TRUMP WINNERS 8
News Gerdin Athletic Learning Center to get renovation Dec '16 RCLCSKI 1
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Nov '16 National Review 324
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Nov '16 Living in Sin 88
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,066 • Total comments across all topics: 277,594,996

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC