Penn State 26, Iowa 11: Mauled
Well, tonight started poorly and ended poorly. Less than an hour before the dual, Iowa announced heavyweight Sam Stoll will miss the remainder of his junior campaign with a torn ACL - that proved to be an omen for how the night progressed as the No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Black Heart Gold Pants.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Jan 18
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Jan 16
|define
|325
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan 11
|Will Dockery
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Jan 3
|Walberg
|24,860
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec '16
|positronium
|38
|News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b...
|Dec '16
|TRUMP WINNERS
|8
|Gerdin Athletic Learning Center to get renovation
|Dec '16
|RCLCSKI
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC