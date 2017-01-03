Oklahoma-based company plans manufacturing at NE Iowa site

An Oklahoma-based company has purchased a vacant plant in Waverly and plans to begin manufacturing operations in the northeast Iowa city by the end of the year. Waverly City Attorney Bill Werger told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that CMI Roadbuilding, based in Oklahoma City, would begin operations at a plant vacated by Terex, which had built cranes at the site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.