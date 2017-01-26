Officials ID man whose body was found in burning Iowa home
The Warren County Attorney's Office says an autopsy shows that 50-year-old Robert Paul Major died in the Jan. 20 fire. Major's son, 28-year-old Stephen James Major, remains in the Warren County Jail on charges of first-degree arson and operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.
