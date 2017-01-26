Official: Budget deal imperils Iowa Public Information Board
The Des Moines Register reports that the deal between Gov. Terry Branstad and the Legislature's Republicans would cost the agency $75,000 of its $348,000 budget. The $75,000 would represent more than 50 percent of its remaining operating budget through June.
