Officer fires gun during drug arrest in Waterloo
An undercover officer fired during the arrest of two drug trafficking suspects in Waterloo, but no one was injured. The Iowa Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened at a car wash in Waterloo around 7:20 a.m. Sunday where undercover officers were meeting two suspects from Minnesota.
