More ice still on way to parts of Nebraska, Iowa
Authorities say most roadways that have been treated in anticipation of sleet or freezing rain are safe for cautious navigation. But untreated sidewalks, streets and rural roads could be treacherous Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|20 hr
|define
|325
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan 11
|Will Dockery
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Jan 3
|Walberg
|24,860
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec '16
|positronium
|38
|News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b...
|Dec '16
|TRUMP WINNERS
|8
|Gerdin Athletic Learning Center to get renovation
|Dec '16
|RCLCSKI
|1
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC