Man charged with delivering marijuana near Aurora school
A 24-year-old Winfield man was charged with several drug-related felonies, including delivering marijuana near a school on Aurora 's West Side. Cody J. Vance, 24, of the 27W400 block of Williams Street, Winfield, was charged at about 2:14 a.m. Wednesday after a traffic stop for failing to signal near Iowa Avenue and New Haven Avenue, Aurora police spokesman Dan Ferrelli said in an email.
