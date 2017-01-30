Man arrested for hate crime after all...

Man arrested for hate crime after allegedly threatening to kill woman

Criminal complaints say 50-year-old Roy Hudson of Des Moines threatened to kill a woman by cutting her throat. According to police the woman was working at the Silver Spider Saturday when Hudson allegedly made sexual comments to her, she rejected his comments telling him it was against her religion.

