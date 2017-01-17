Made In Eastern Iowa: Kryton Metals and spinning success
To hear Kevin Harberts tell the story, a dispute over a potato throw in the back of a grocery store led to the company that he has run for 37 years. Kryton Engineered Metals in Cedar Falls creates parts from metal spinning that are seen all over the region and, possibly, your kitchen.
