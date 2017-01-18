Longtime Iowa GOP Activist Excited to Attend Presidential Inauguration
Sherill Whisenand, who started the Iowa Straw Poll in 1979, has spent a lifetime in politics. Whisenand is a former Iowa GOP State Central Committee member and former Co-Chairman of the Republican Party of Polk County, and she can't wait to see the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States.
