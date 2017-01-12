Locks and dams, flood protection among Iowa's priorities for Trump administration
As President-Elect Donald Trump prepares to take the Oath of Office, the transition team is preparing priorities for Trump's administration. "Use of the Upper Mississippi is increasing due to regional, national, and international trends," said Doug Hoelscher, Director, State-Federal Relations, Office of the Governor and Stu Anderson, Planning Division Director, Iowa Department of Transportation, in their document submitted to the team.
