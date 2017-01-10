Lawmakers Work to Promote Safe Driving as Traffic Deaths Increase
This continues the trend from 2016, which was the deadliest year for motorists in the past five years, which has caused lawmakers to take notice. The governor called on lawmakers, as well as the Governor's Safety Bureau, to create solutions after a year that saw an increase of over 80 fatalities on Iowa's roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Jan 3
|Walberg
|24,860
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec 17
|positronium
|38
|News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b...
|Dec '16
|TRUMP WINNERS
|8
|Gerdin Athletic Learning Center to get renovation
|Dec '16
|RCLCSKI
|1
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|National Review
|324
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC