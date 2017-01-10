Lawmakers Work to Promote Safe Drivin...

Lawmakers Work to Promote Safe Driving as Traffic Deaths Increase

This continues the trend from 2016, which was the deadliest year for motorists in the past five years, which has caused lawmakers to take notice. The governor called on lawmakers, as well as the Governor's Safety Bureau, to create solutions after a year that saw an increase of over 80 fatalities on Iowa's roads.

