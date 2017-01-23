Judge rules that hearing on shooting's records will be held
A judge has denied requests from the Burlington Police Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to reject efforts to obtain the records of a fatal police shooting. The Hawk Eye reports that Administrative Law Judge Karen Doland ruled that an April hearing will be held as scheduled to determine whether the two agencies should release the records and videos related to the shooting.
