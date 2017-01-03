Iowa's top election official announces voter ID bill

Iowa will require voters to show identification at the polls under a bill announced Thursday by the state's top election official, and Republicans in the new GOP-controlled Legislature have indicated a willingness to pass it. The legislation mirrors voter ID bills introduced in Republican-controlled statehouses around the United States in recent years and comes just weeks after President-elect Donald Trump questioned - with no evidence - the integrity of voting in the presidential election.

