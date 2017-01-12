Iowa's Area Education Agencies play daily, "behind-the-scenes" role in your child's education
Those of us who have been employed by Iowa's Area Education Agency system are used to the puzzled looks we get from neighbors and friends when we say that we work for the Area Education Agency-or "AEA"- system. Despite our best efforts over the last 40 or so years, too few people still truly understand the vital role that we play in helping all of Iowa's children achieve-mostly because the majority of the time, that role is "behind-the-scenes" in local school districts.
