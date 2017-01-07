Iowans Fighting for Minimum Wage Make Plea to Lawmakers
On Saturday, those who fought for a higher minimum wage in Polk County gathered to celebrate their victory, and make a request to the Iowa legislature as the new session is about to start. "We want to see a living wage for all Iowans, so we're pushing the Polk County supervisors to raise that," said Adam Mason, State Policy Director for Iowa CCI.
