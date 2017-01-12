Iowa, U.S. farmers crush soybean records Jan 13, 2017 ANKENY -...
Local crop producers are invited to attend a grain marketing and crop insurance informational meeting on Monday, Jan. 16, featuring Iowa State University Economist, Dr. Chad Hart. The meeting will be held at the Washington County Fairgrounds in the basement of Dallmeyer Hall.
