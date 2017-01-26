Iowa Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of ...

Iowa Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Drainage Districts

IOWA SUPREME COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF DRAINAGE DISTRICTS Jan. 30, 2017 Agricultural Retailers Association reports: The Iowa Supreme Court ruled today that the three counties being sued by the Des Moines Water Works are immune from damage claims. The Des Moines Water Works sued 10 drainage districts in the Iowa counties of Sac, Calhoun, and Buena Vista in federal court alleging the illegal discharge of pollutants into the Raccoon River, which is Des Moines' primary source of drinking water.

