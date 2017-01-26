Iowa Supreme Court Rules Against Des Moines Water Works
The Iowa Supreme Court ruled against Des Moines Water Works Friday in their case to seek monetary relief for nitrates contaminating the water in several Iowa counties. Calhoun, Sac and Buena Vista were all named in the case and cited as reasons for increased nitrate levels in the water coming from the Raccoon River.
