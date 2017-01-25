Iowa State Football Recruiting: The Current Class
We are seven days away from National Signing Day, and Iowa State has a solid group of verbal commitments. As of today, the number of high school and JUCO commits sits at 21, and on February 1st, the final tally will more than likely end up around 25 or more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wide Right & Natty Lite.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|12 hr
|cpeter1313
|4
|Steve King Liar
|Tue
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Jan 16
|define
|325
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan 11
|Will Dockery
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Jan 3
|Walberg
|24,860
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec '16
|positronium
|38
|News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b...
|Dec '16
|TRUMP WINNERS
|8
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC