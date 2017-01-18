Iowa senator to introduce religious l...

Iowa senator to introduce religious legislation

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KIMT

KIMT News 3 - Iowa lawmakers are focused on balancing the budget among many other pieces of legislation including a religious freedom restoration act authored by a local legislator. It's a controversial bill but republican senator Dennis Guth is convinced that Iowans should be able to openly carry out their religion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo... 19 hr Cordwainer Trout 3
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Jan 16 define 325
News West Chester in the running for Great American ... Jan 11 Will Dockery 3
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) Jan 3 Walberg 24,860
News Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to... Dec '16 positronium 38
News News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b... Dec '16 TRUMP WINNERS 8
News Gerdin Athletic Learning Center to get renovation Dec '16 RCLCSKI 1
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,628 • Total comments across all topics: 278,041,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC