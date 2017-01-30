Iowa reviews evidence for potential w...

Iowa reviews evidence for potential wrongful convictions

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Owatonna People's Press

State Public Defender Adam Gregg addresses reporters Monday about Iowa's efforts to review evidence in potential wrongful conviction cases at a news conference at the Iowa Capitol Building in Des Moines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Owatonna People's Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo... Jan 25 cpeter1313 4
Steve King Liar Jan 24 RuffnReddy 1
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Jan 16 define 325
News West Chester in the running for Great American ... Jan 11 Will Dockery 3
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) Jan 3 Walberg 24,860
News Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to... Dec '16 positronium 38
News News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b... Dec '16 TRUMP WINNERS 8
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,425 • Total comments across all topics: 278,413,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC