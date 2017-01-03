Iowa Nice Guy takes on corny topics in latest educational video series
The Iowa Corn Promotion Board has teamed up with the Iowa Nice Guy, Scott Siepker, to launch a series of short engaging videos informing consumers about several important subjects related to the state's top crop ... corn. The videos, available on the Iowa Corn YouTube channel and Facebook account, share information about hot topics surrounding corn and Iowa's corn farmers then directs viewers to learn more at the Iowa Corn website.
