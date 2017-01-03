Iowa, Nebraska school districts to receive school bus funds
School districts in Iowa and Nebraska are among the 88 across the country to receive federal funding to replace or modify school buses to reduce exhaust emissions. The Environmental Protection Agency says it is providing $7.7 million to replace or retrofit 401 diesel engine buses to reduce pollutants the agency says are linked to health problems such as asthma and lung damage.
