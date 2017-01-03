Iowa native, NASA astronaut makes rec...

Iowa native, NASA astronaut makes record-breaking spacewalk

15 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

Iowa native and NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson made history again Friday as she took her seventh spacewalk outside the International Space Station, which puts her in a tie for the most spacewalks ever made by a female astronaut. Whitson is also the oldest woman to go into space, breaking not only records but stereotypes, too.

