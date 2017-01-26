Iowa, Meet Yourself: Can Attorney Gen...

Iowa, Meet Yourself: Can Attorney General Reclaim State Legacy on Refugees?

Signing on to a joint statement with 15 other state attorney generals that President Trump's executive order on travel bans is "unconstitutional, un-American and unlawful," Iowa attorney general Tom Miller took a step toward reclaiming the heartland's historical legacy on refugees on Sunday. For more than 150 years, Iowa has been one of the leaders in the nation as a model host state for refugees.

