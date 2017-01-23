Iowa Learning Farms release new - Talking with Your Tenant' series
Caring for Iowa's farmland requires many decisions that impact today and future generation's ability to best utilize the land for agricultural production. Land rental relationships can vary, but many face similar challenges when discussing new conservation practices with a tenant or landlord.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve King Liar
|10 hr
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Jan 18
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Jan 16
|define
|325
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan 11
|Will Dockery
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Jan 3
|Walberg
|24,860
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec '16
|positronium
|38
|News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b...
|Dec '16
|TRUMP WINNERS
|8
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC