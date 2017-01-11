Iowa lawmaker revising 'Suck it up, Buttercup' bill
A Republican lawmaker spent Monday revising language in his widely-publicized "Suck it Up, Buttercup" bill to create stiffer penalties for protesters who block traffic on highways. And, noting accounts alleging University of Iowa professors encouraged a Nov. 11 anti-Trump protest that briefly blocked Interstate 80, Rep, Bobby Kauffman said he wants repercussions for faculty who organize such activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Jan 3
|Walberg
|24,860
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec 17
|positronium
|38
|News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b...
|Dec '16
|TRUMP WINNERS
|8
|Gerdin Athletic Learning Center to get renovation
|Dec '16
|RCLCSKI
|1
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|National Review
|324
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC