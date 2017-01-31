Iowa Laureate's "Vang" Play Showcases Immigrant Farmers: Interview with Mary Swander

In a week of turmoil over federal immigration and refugee travel orders, Iowa poet laureate Mary Swander's nationally touring play, Vang: A Drama about Recent Immigrant Farmers , is opening a new door to the extraordinary stories of families from Sudan, Mexico, the Hmong in Laos, and Holland that are quietly rejuvenating the state's aging agricultural communities. Swander, author of several acclaimed works of poetry and memoir, as well as the plays, Farmscape, Driving the Body Back and Map of My Kingdom , based Vang on three years of interviews and research with New Iowans across the state.

