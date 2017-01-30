Iowa, Illinois congressional leaders express concern about Trump refugee, immigrant ban
President Donald Trump issued an executive order late Friday afternoon temporarily barring refugees and immigrations from some majority Muslim nations, prompting a wave of reactions during the weekend. Trump claimed at least 3.5 million people voted illegally in the presidential election, said he might send federal forces to combat crime in Chicago and asserted his inaugural address drew the largest audience in history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Jan 25
|cpeter1313
|4
|Steve King Liar
|Jan 24
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Jan 16
|define
|325
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan 11
|Will Dockery
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Jan 3
|Walberg
|24,860
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec '16
|positronium
|38
|News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b...
|Dec '16
|TRUMP WINNERS
|8
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC