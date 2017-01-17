Iowa Hy-Vee Part of Online Food Stamps Program
A two-year program is set to begin in the summer that officials say will lead to a healthy change in small communities. Hy-Vee stores in Iowa have been chosen to take part in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's program that will allow food stamp recipients to use the stamps online in order to have better access to healthy food.
Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
