Iowa GOP lawmakers say changes possible to voter ID bill
There could be changes to a voter identification bill being proposed by Iowa's top election official, said two key Republican lawmakers overseeing part of the legislation's movement in the GOP-controlled Iowa Legislature. Rep. Ken Rizer of Marion and Sen. Roby Smith of Davenport said Wednesday they're working together on possible changes to Secretary of State Paul Pate 's voter ID bill, which was announced on Jan. 5. The lawmakers oversee the state government committees in the House and Senate that would review the bill.
