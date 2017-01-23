Iowa Firearms Coalition: SBRs Anyone?
The big news from last week: the introduction of Senate File 108 . This bill would do away with Iowa's "offensive weapons" list and bring our state inline with federal gun law, aka the National Firearms Act.
