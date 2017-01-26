Iowa Families Fight to Curb 'Fail Fir...

Iowa Families Fight to Curb 'Fail First' Health Insurance Practice

16 hrs ago Read more: WHO-TV

Iowan families are fighting for a bill they say would prevent patients from suffering through a little-known insurance policy called "step therapy". Step therapy is also known as "fail first", and requires a patient to try a first level treatment drug before their insurance company will cover the next level of therapy, which often costs more.

