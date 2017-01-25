Iowa Democrats need to reach more voters
If Iowa Democrats are to reverse the lopsided electoral defeats they suffered in the past two elections, candidates should take at least one key page from their vanquishers' playbook by covering more of the state's ground, the Democrats' new state party chairman says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northfield News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|6 hr
|cpeter1313
|4
|Steve King Liar
|Tue
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Jan 16
|define
|325
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan 11
|Will Dockery
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Jan 3
|Walberg
|24,860
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec '16
|positronium
|38
|News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b...
|Dec '16
|TRUMP WINNERS
|8
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC