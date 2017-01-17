Iowa Democrats irked by Pate presenta...

Iowa Democrats irked by Pate presentation without details of voter ID bill

Read more: Hawk Eye

With Secretary of State Paul Pate's Election Integrity Act still in draft stage, Democrats on the House State Government Committee complained Thursday it was hard to ask questions about his proposal to require all voters to present ID cards before casting their ballots. "We were hoping today to have the bill before us ... so we could ask about what it does and about problems and pitfalls," Rep. Mary Mascher, D-Iowa City, said about the bill still being drafted by the Legislative Services Agency.

