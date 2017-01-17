Iowa Democrats irked by Pate presentation without details of voter ID bill
With Secretary of State Paul Pate's Election Integrity Act still in draft stage, Democrats on the House State Government Committee complained Thursday it was hard to ask questions about his proposal to require all voters to present ID cards before casting their ballots. "We were hoping today to have the bill before us ... so we could ask about what it does and about problems and pitfalls," Rep. Mary Mascher, D-Iowa City, said about the bill still being drafted by the Legislative Services Agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Jan 18
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Jan 16
|define
|325
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan 11
|Will Dockery
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Jan 3
|Walberg
|24,860
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec '16
|positronium
|38
|News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b...
|Dec '16
|TRUMP WINNERS
|8
|Gerdin Athletic Learning Center to get renovation
|Dec '16
|RCLCSKI
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC