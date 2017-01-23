Iowa couple married 65 years die together to avoid nursing home
Neil Miller, 86, and Marilyn Miller, 83, both of Waterloo, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 in what police say is a murder-suicide in which the husband and wife of 65 years were apparently both willing participants. "It was determined through the investigation that this was where they routinely went to watch the sunset," Waterloo Police Capt.
