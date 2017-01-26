Iowa considers broadening opt-outs fo...

Iowa considers broadening opt-outs for child vaccinations

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Hawk Eye

Health care professionals urged Iowa legislators Thursday to oppose a bill making it easier for parents to avoid vaccination requirements for their children, saying expanding the reasons for opting out could lead to more illnesses in schools. Iowa already allows parents to skip vaccinations based on religious beliefs or medical needs, but the bill lets parents state they simply have a personal conviction against vaccinations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo... Wed cpeter1313 4
Steve King Liar Jan 24 RuffnReddy 1
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Jan 16 define 325
News West Chester in the running for Great American ... Jan 11 Will Dockery 3
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) Jan 3 Walberg 24,860
News Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to... Dec '16 positronium 38
News News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b... Dec '16 TRUMP WINNERS 8
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,040 • Total comments across all topics: 278,298,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC