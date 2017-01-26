Iowa considers broadening opt-outs for child vaccinations
Health care professionals urged Iowa legislators Thursday to oppose a bill making it easier for parents to avoid vaccination requirements for their children, saying expanding the reasons for opting out could lead to more illnesses in schools. Iowa already allows parents to skip vaccinations based on religious beliefs or medical needs, but the bill lets parents state they simply have a personal conviction against vaccinations.
