Iowa car chase ends with empty tank after three blocks
A Waterloo man's vehicle only got three blocks into an attempt to flee from police before it ran out of gas early Monday. According to police, an officer stopped Wroblewski's Chevrolet Monte Carlo at Rhey and Lafayette streets after allegedly spotting him run a stop sign.
