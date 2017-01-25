Iowa Capitol Digest: New website offers data on student preparedness
Iowa Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds, right, discusses soil and water conservation with Erwin Aust of the Page County Soil and Water Conservation District during Conservation Partnership Day at the Capitol Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Owatonna People's Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|8 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mon
|define
|325
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan 11
|Will Dockery
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Jan 3
|Walberg
|24,860
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec '16
|positronium
|38
|News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b...
|Dec '16
|TRUMP WINNERS
|8
|Gerdin Athletic Learning Center to get renovation
|Dec '16
|RCLCSKI
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC