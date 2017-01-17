Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perform their abortions
Iowa lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow a woman who gets an abortion to sue the doctor who performed the procedure if she experiences emotional distress later. The proposal, slated for discussion Tuesday in the new Republican-controlled Legislature, would also permit the woman to file a lawsuit at any point in her life, something that goes against typical statute of limitation rules.
#1 14 hrs ago
A simple question of women's rights.
#2 6 hrs ago
Oh Iowa, do you really have that much free time on your regressive little hands?
#3 5 hrs ago
Harassing the main killers is a good idea. It is time the pendulum of human decency and morality weighed heavily upon the sick and twisted parasites using women and their wonderful conditions to reap profit by murdering the unborn and forever devastating the emotional stability of the women. The bill should be expanded to allow the suit of the sick Leftists in the universities indoctrinating young women into forgetting and abandoning God in their lives and the condemnation they face, should they not repent and cower in shame before the Giver of Unique and Precious Life.
