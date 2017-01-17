Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors...

Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perform their abortions

There are 3 comments on the Athens Banner-Herald story from 15 hrs ago, titled Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perform their abortions. In it, Athens Banner-Herald reports that:

Iowa lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow a woman who gets an abortion to sue the doctor who performed the procedure if she experiences emotional distress later. The proposal, slated for discussion Tuesday in the new Republican-controlled Legislature, would also permit the woman to file a lawsuit at any point in her life, something that goes against typical statute of limitation rules.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,853

The Left Coast

#1 14 hrs ago
A simple question of women's rights.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#2 6 hrs ago
Oh Iowa, do you really have that much free time on your regressive little hands?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Big Clifty, KY

#3 5 hrs ago
Harassing the main killers is a good idea. It is time the pendulum of human decency and morality weighed heavily upon the sick and twisted parasites using women and their wonderful conditions to reap profit by murdering the unborn and forever devastating the emotional stability of the women. The bill should be expanded to allow the suit of the sick Leftists in the universities indoctrinating young women into forgetting and abandoning God in their lives and the condemnation they face, should they not repent and cower in shame before the Giver of Unique and Precious Life.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Mon define 325
News West Chester in the running for Great American ... Jan 11 Will Dockery 3
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) Jan 3 Walberg 24,860
News Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to... Dec '16 positronium 38
News News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b... Dec '16 TRUMP WINNERS 8
News Gerdin Athletic Learning Center to get renovation Dec '16 RCLCSKI 1
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,328 • Total comments across all topics: 278,020,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC