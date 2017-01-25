Iowa Beef Industry Council elects directors
Janine Moore and Tamara Heim were elected as directors on the Executive Committee for the Iowa Beef Industry Council, the organization that collects the $1 per head Beef Checkoff Program. Moore, cow-calf and background producer from What Cheer, was elected secretary.
