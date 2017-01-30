In Iowa, Trump Voters Cheer Changes, Dismiss Petty Fights

In struggling Wapello County, a swath of southeast Iowa Donald Trump was the first Republican to carry in 44 years, his earliest and most devout supporters cheer the new president's quick action on health care, trade, energy and immigration, including accelerated construction of the long-promised Mexican border wall. And yet, even these voters, to whom Trump disproportionately owes his presidency, roll their eyes at his ongoing fixation with his popularity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.