Ice threat lingers for some Midwest s...

Ice threat lingers for some Midwest states

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Kevin Wahlert of Pleasant Hill spreads salt on the sidewalks outside his bar, The Fremont, on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Des Moines, Iowa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) 20 hr define 325
News West Chester in the running for Great American ... Jan 11 Will Dockery 3
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) Jan 3 Walberg 24,860
News Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to... Dec '16 positronium 38
News News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b... Dec '16 TRUMP WINNERS 8
News Gerdin Athletic Learning Center to get renovation Dec '16 RCLCSKI 1
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,127 • Total comments across all topics: 277,992,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC